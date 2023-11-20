This is New Jersey’s Favorite Thanksgiving Dessert – Is It Overrated?

Who's in charge of the Thanksgiving desserts this year?

When Thanksgiving comes to mind, our mind is only on FOOD and shamelessly stuffing our face. Once all the sangria, turkey, stuffing, mac and cheese, casseroles, mashed potatoes, are sitting like a delicious brick at the bottom of your stomach, it's time for round 2 - the DESSERTS!

Assortment of homemade fall pies, table scene on dark wood Getty Images loading...

If you can even make it the dessert table after dinner, take your picks, and you'll seal your fate to having to be rolled out of the house like Violent Beauregarde in "Willy Wonka."

via GIPHY

But what Thanksgiving dessert reigns supreme in New Jersey? Apple pie, sweet potato pie, pumpkin pie, red velvet cake, pumpkin cheesecake, peach cobbler? So many sweet options!

Cheapism just ran their stats in their list of The Most-Loved Thanksgiving Desserts in Every State. And this year, New Jersey's going with a classic!

What is New Jersey's favorite Thanksgiving dessert?

Pumpkin pie!

186408831 Getty Images loading...

All hail the ultimate Thanksgiving dessert - the classic pumpkin pie, New Jerseys' favorite this year once again, according to Cheapism. And we're not alone! Pumpkin pie reigns as the most-loved Thanksgiving dessert in 41 states.

But is pumpkin pie overrated?

I don't know about you, but I've run into several people from our area who actually can't stand pumpkin pie! Personally I think it's just an extension of the classic "pumpkin spice season" aversion - because pumpkin pie is delish!

Do you think pumpkin pie is overrated? Personally I love it! But when it comes to the battle of sweet potato pie vs. pumpkin pie, which one is your champion?

