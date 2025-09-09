It's back! Trenton is about to the home to a professional sports team for the first time in several years.

Earlier today, Mercer County officials joined leaders from the CURE Insurance Arena to announce that the ECHL (formerly known as the East Coast Hockey League) and Pro Hockey Partners had reached an agreement for a team to return to the area.

The team will make their debut at at the Cure Insurance Arena for the 2026-2027 season.

“I could not be more excited to welcome professional hockey back to Trenton,” County Executive Dan Benson said in a press conference held earlier today.

Hockey Team to Relocate From Utah to Trenton

As part of today's announcement, the Utah Grizzlies (in the East Coast Hockey League) will relocate from Salt Lake, UT to Trenton, NJ. The team will be under new ownership when they move to Trenton. The team will operate under Pro Hockey Partners LLC, a 14-member investor group led by Bob Ohrablo and New Jersey native Joe Eng.

The ECHL is a developmental hockey league that is now in its 38th season. A team affiliation for the Trenton team was not immediately clear as well. The Trenton Titans (Trenton's previous hockey team) were owned by the New Jersey Devils until 2011 before becoming affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers until 2013.

As for a team name? We'll have to wait and see. It's believed that the team will host a contest online to solicit suggestions for a name.

The CURE Insurance Arena is Ready for Hockey's Return

Officials with both the county and arena promised some very exciting upgrades will be coming to the arena ahead of the new team's arrival.

"We are making a major commitment to the area. To the arena, the city, the county and the region," Benson said on Tuesday. “What’s so great about this is, we’re in an area which is seeing significant investment, and this move is going to snowball into a broader regional sports and entertainment district."

In the meantime, you can click here to check our more of the upcoming entertainment lineup at the CURE Insurance Arena.

