SNOW TOTALS: 10″ of Snow Reported in Mercer County on Thursday

The snow has tapered off for the most part, and it left double-digit accumulations across much of our area in Central Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The highest totals we found in the area were Prospect Park, NJ (Mercer County) where 10" of snow fell, according to the National Weather Service.

It was a relatively narrow band of snow that dumped a lot of snow across the heart of area. 9.8" was reported in Fairless Hills Bucks County, but out towards usually very snow New Hope only 4" was reported.

It’s exactly what our Meteorologist Dan Zarrow had been cautioning us about, by the way. He says we could see a bit more snow tomorrow before we finally dry out once and for all. Check out his forecast here.

Here’s how much is on the ground, as of 5 pm Thursday:

MERCER COUNTY, NJ

Prospect Park - 10.0"

Mercerville - 8.8"

Hamilton - 8.5"

East Windsor - 8.5"

Lawrenceville - 6.0"

BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Fairless Hills - 9.8"

Morrisville - 8.5"

Bensalem - 8.3"

Levitown - 8.0"

New Hope - 4.0"

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Delanco - 6.4"

Bordentown - 6.3"

Delran - 6.1"

Florence - 6.0"

Moorestown - 4.0"

PHILADELPHIA

Chestnut Hill - 8.8"

Northeast Philadelphia - 5.5"

Philadelphia Airport - 2.8"

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

Basking Ridge - 4.0"

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Norristown - 10.2"

Abington - 10"

King of Prussia - 9.3"

Plymouth Meeting - 6.5"

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Colts Neck - 9.8"

Freehold - 9.7"

Holmdel - 6.0"

There could be one final round of snow tomorrow morning. Click here to read his complete forecast.

