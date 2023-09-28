It’s about that time! The first snowfall of the winter season could be coming sooner than we think in New Jersey. We got very lucky as a state last year when it came to snow, but will our lucky streak continue this year?

In the past, there have been some days where it has snowed in October and it’s even more possible to see some snowflakes out of our window in the middle of November. Based on recent history in New Jersey, we may be able to predict when we’ll have to break out the gloves and shovels for 2023.

When will we be likely to see our first snowflakes of the year in New Jersey? To start, I looked at the date of the first traceable snowfall over the past 7 years in New Jersey, according to WeatherUnderground.com via a report compiled by jcweather.com in addition to some sourcing from CertifiedSnowTotals.com.

canva canva loading...

What’s the Average Date of The First Snow Fall in New Jersey Each Winter?

Winter of 2022 - 2023 - First Snowfall: November 18, 2022

Winter of 2021 - 2022 - First snowfall: December 27, 2021

Winter of 2020 - 2021 - First snowfall: December 9, 2020

canva canva loading...

Winter of 2019 - 2020 - First snowfall: November 12, 2019

Winter of 2018 - 2019 - First snowfall: November 15, 2018

Winter of 2017 - 2018 - First snowfall: December 9, 2017

Winter of 2016 - 2017 - First snowfall: November 20, 2016

canva canva loading...

Over the last 7 years or so, there’s been a pattern of seeing snowflakes from mid-November to mid-December, so it’s safe to say the pattern will continue this year. Of course, these things could change drastically.

For example in the Winter of 2011, the first snowfall took place in late October, although in the Winter of 2015, we didn’t see the first snowflakes in the air until January! If these patterns follow according to plan, we could be seeing snowflakes in our area in a little over one month!

When we are in for some snowy times, our pal and Chief Meteorologist, Dan Zarrow, will for sure be ready to update you on the specifics.

Here Are 11 New Jersey Stereotypes That Are Actually True We have to admit...these stereotypes are right!