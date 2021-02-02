FINAL SNOW TOTALS: Over 30″ of Snow Fell in Parts of Bucks County, More than a Foot in Mercer County

Wow! The storm is finally winding down and across our area, there was a WIDE variety of snowfall totals. Across 94.5 PST's area, the totals actually range from more than 30" in Bucks County to less than 6" in Ocean County.

The biggest total we found (as reported by the National Weather Service) is a WHOPPING 31.2" in Springtown Bucks County. A VERY impressive 22" fell in Quakertown (Bucks County) too, by the way.

Closer to our studios, Princeton has a nice 13.6" in snow total. And the dig out is certainly underway. 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the next chance for snow comes around just in time for the Super Bowl... on Sunday.

Down the shore, of course, less than 6" fell in Ocean County.

COMPLETE LIST OF SNOW TOTALS ACROSS NEW JERSEY AND PENNSLYVANIA

MERCER COUNTY, NJ:

Princeton - 13.6"

Lawrenceville - 11.5"

East Windsor - 11.5"

Ewing - 10"

Hopewell - 9.5"

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ:

Burlington Township - 11"

Mount Laurel - 10.3"

Marlton - 10"

BUCKS COUNTY, NJ:

Springtown: 31.2"

Quakertown: 22"

Langhorne: 13"

Chafont: 11.8"

New Hope: 9.5"

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ:

Metuchen - 19.7"

Edison - 15"

PHILADELPHIA, PA:

Fox Chase - 10"

Manayunk - 9"

Philadelphia Airport - 7.9"

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA:

King of Prussia - 14.2"

Royersofrd - 13.8"

Plymouth Meeting - 13.2"

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ:

Somerville - 23"

Beminster - 21.2"

Bridgewater - 20.5"

Hillsborough - 15"

CAMDEN COUNTY:

Somerdale: 9.5"

Haddon Heights: 8.1"

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ:

Lincroft - 14"

Colts Neck - 13.8"

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ:

Jackson - 7.8"

Brick - 5.3"

HUNTDERDON COUNTY

Byram: 28"

Bethlehem: 24"