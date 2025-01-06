Here’s How Much Snow Fell in New Jersey & Eastern Pa. on January 6, 2025
For the first time in 2025, we saw accumulating snow across New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania on Monday.
Snow broke out around daybreak before tapering off in the middle of the afternoon. As expected, the higher snow totals have been reported to the south. While northern areas seemed to escape the brunt of the storm. Though, it's quite cold (and more snow could be on the way later this week).
In the meantime....
Scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.
Philadelphia, PA Snow Totals for January 6, 2025
- Philadelphia International Airport - 1.8"
- South Philadelphia - 1.2"
Bucks County, Pa. Snow Totals for January 6, 2025
- Lower Wakefield Township - 2.3"
- Langhorne - 1.8"
- Warminster - 1.5"
- Bensalem - 1.5"
Burlington County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025
- Leisuretowne - 1.9"
- Willingboro - 1.8"
Hunterdon County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025
- Whitehouse Station - 0.8"
Mercer County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025
- Trenton Airport 1.8"
- Pennington - 1.5"
- Yardville - 1.4"
- Princeton Junction 1.4"
Camden County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025
- Winslow Township - 1.2"
- Atco - 1.2"
- Lindeonwold - 1.2"
Atlantic County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025
- (Near) Vetnor City - 7"
- Atlantic City - 5.5"
- Somers Point - 4.5"
- Atlantic City International Airport - 4.0"
Ocean County, NJ Totals for January 6, 2025
- Barnegat - 1.3"
- Bayville - 1.2"
- Brick - 1.2"
Monmouth NJ Totals for January 6, 2025
- Freehold - 2.0"
Middlesex County, NJ Totals for January 6, 2025
- North Brunswick - 1.0"
Totals are based on the latest report form the Mount Holly, NJ office of the National Weather Service (report last updated 1:51 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2024).
