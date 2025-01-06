Here’s How Much Snow Fell in New Jersey & Eastern Pa. on January 6, 2025

For the first time in 2025, we saw accumulating snow across New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania on Monday.

Snow broke out around daybreak before tapering off in the middle of the afternoon. As expected, the higher snow totals have been reported to the south. While northern areas seemed to escape the brunt of the storm. Though, it's quite cold (and more snow could be on the way later this week).

In the meantime....

Philadelphia, PA Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

Philadelphia International Airport - 1.8"

South Philadelphia - 1.2"

Bucks County, Pa. Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

Lower Wakefield Township - 2.3"

Langhorne - 1.8"

Warminster - 1.5"

Bensalem - 1.5"

Burlington County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

Leisuretowne - 1.9"

Willingboro - 1.8"

Hunterdon County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

Whitehouse Station - 0.8"

Mercer County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

Trenton Airport 1.8"

Pennington - 1.5"

Yardville - 1.4"

Princeton Junction 1.4"

Camden County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

Winslow Township - 1.2"

Atco - 1.2"

Lindeonwold - 1.2"

Atlantic County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

(Near) Vetnor City - 7"

Atlantic City - 5.5"

Somers Point - 4.5"

Atlantic City International Airport - 4.0"

Ocean County, NJ Totals for January 6, 2025

Barnegat - 1.3"

Bayville - 1.2"

Brick - 1.2"

Monmouth NJ Totals for January 6, 2025

Freehold - 2.0"

Middlesex County, NJ Totals for January 6, 2025

North Brunswick - 1.0"

Totals are based on the latest report form the Mount Holly, NJ office of the National Weather Service (report last updated 1:51 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2024).

