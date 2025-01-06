Here&#8217;s How Much Snow Fell in New Jersey &#038; Eastern Pa. on January 6, 2025

Here’s How Much Snow Fell in New Jersey & Eastern Pa. on January 6, 2025

Getty Images

For the first time in 2025, we saw accumulating snow across New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania on Monday.

Snow broke out around daybreak before tapering off in the middle of the afternoon. As expected, the higher snow totals have been reported to the south. While northern areas seemed to escape the brunt of the storm. Though, it's quite cold (and more snow could be on the way later this week).

In the meantime.... 

Scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.

Philadelphia, PA Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

  • Philadelphia International Airport - 1.8"
  • South Philadelphia - 1.2"

Bucks County, Pa. Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

  • Lower Wakefield Township - 2.3"
  • Langhorne - 1.8"
  • Warminster - 1.5"
  • Bensalem - 1.5"
Getty Images
loading...

Burlington County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

  • Leisuretowne - 1.9"
  • Willingboro - 1.8"
94.5 PST logo
Get our free mobile app

Hunterdon County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

  • Whitehouse Station - 0.8"

Mercer County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

  • Trenton Airport 1.8"
  • Pennington - 1.5"
  • Yardville - 1.4"
  • Princeton Junction 1.4"
Getty Images
loading...

Camden County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

  • Winslow Township - 1.2"
  • Atco - 1.2"
  • Lindeonwold - 1.2"

Atlantic County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

  • (Near) Vetnor City - 7"
  • Atlantic City - 5.5"
  • Somers Point - 4.5"
  • Atlantic City International Airport - 4.0"

Ocean County, NJ Totals for January 6, 2025

  • Barnegat - 1.3"
  • Bayville - 1.2"
  • Brick - 1.2"
Getty Images
loading...

Monmouth NJ Totals for January 6, 2025

  • Freehold - 2.0"

Middlesex County, NJ Totals for January 6, 2025

  • North Brunswick - 1.0"

Totals are based on the latest report form the Mount Holly, NJ office of the National Weather Service (report last updated 1:51 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2024). 

Now, Let's Go Sledding

Best Places to Go Sledding in Mercer County, NJ After a Snow Storm

From Pennington to Ewing and Hamilton to Hopewell, I rounded up some of the top-rated places to go sledding in Mercer County.

Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins

22 Businesses We Want to Open in Mercer County, NJ in 2022

Mercer County, NJ is home to a TON of great businesses (especially locally owned and operated businesses). But I recently asked my Facebook friends which chain retailers and businesses they wanted to see come to our area, and they helped me make this list below with everything from restaurants, to fast food to shopping and more... these are the 22 businesses we want to open in Mercer County in 2022.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Filed Under: Bucks County News, Philadelphia news, snow totals
Categories: Articles

More From 94.5 PST