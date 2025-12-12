Whoa. This is a big deal. A local parade has been named the best holiday parade in the country, according to multiple news outlets.

Mummers Parade named best holiday parade in the country

This is a huge honor. I'm sure locals aren't surprised. It's the annual Mummers Parade in Philadelphia.

READ MORE: OpenTable names 4 Philadelphia restaurants best in America

USA Today's 10BEST just released a holiday guide: Best things to do and places to visit this season. The Mummers Parade not only made that list, coming in at # 4, but topped its list of the 10 most festive and fun holiday parades across the U.S.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Although Philadelphians don't need USA Today to tell them that the Mummers Parade is the best in the country, they know it's the best, and they'll tell anyone who will listen.

Get our free mobile app

The parade is on New Year's Day every year

Mummers fans are loyal. They line the streets on New Year's Day every year, starting early in the morning, to see the colorful costumes, familiar dance moves, and hear all of the upbeat tunes.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It's an all-day event. The parade starts at 9 AM at City Hall, travels down Broad Street, ending at 5 PM.

There are 10,000 Mummers

Ten thousand Mummers (five divisions, thirty-five brigades) take to the streets.

READ MORE: Rocco's at The Brick Owner opening new Bucks County restaurant

They strum their banjos, playing other instruments, hooting and hollering, having the time of their lives.

The Mummers make appearances throughout the year

The Mummers make appearances all over the area throughout the year. I've been lucky enough to see some of them on the boardwalk in my favorite Jersey Shore town, Ocean City.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

They appear there weekly during the busy summer months, engaging the vacationers.

Make sure to put the Mummers Parade on your bucket list. You won't be disappointed. Your New Year's Day will be filled with fun.