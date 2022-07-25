An earlier kitchen fire inside Philadelphia's iconic Melrose Diner is now reportedly under control.

Residents in South Philly reported seeing a pretty large plume of smoke around 7:15 am on Monday. It was seen for miles on Monday morning.

The Citizen App reported that it was a fire in the kitchen, but they say it was under control by 8 am on Monday.

It's not clear if there was any damage to the building. Some street closures remain in the immediate area during the busy morning commute.

The Melrose Diner is located at 1501 Snyder Ave in South Philadelphia.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.



