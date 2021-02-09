Ocean City Boardwalk Fire Ruled Accidental

The recent fire at Playland's Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk has been ruled accidental.

According to OCDailyNJ.com, information revealed in a news release says preliminary findings point to the fire being accidental, beginning from an "undetermined electrical source near the front of the building."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The four alarm fire on the morning of Saturday, January 30, destroyed the building which housed an arcade at the park. It also heavily damaged a few nearby businesses, including a Dairy Queen.

OCDailyNJ.com reports:

Investigators were able to use a pattern of fire alarms, eyewitness accounts, photos and videos, a detailed excavation of the site and examination of forensic evidence to determine the cause and area of origin for the fire and conclusively rule out other possible causes, the release stated.

Owners of Castaway Cove say that the rides at the park were not damaged, and they expect to open on time this spring.

On Facebook, Playland Castaway Cove is urging support of one of the damaged businesses, Hamburger Construction Company:

Show your support for Hamburger Construction Company Posted by Playland Castaway Cove on Friday, February 5, 2021

SOURCE: OCNJDaily.com