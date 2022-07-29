A large fire has been reported inside one of Philadelphia's most iconic eateries. Just before 10 a.m., a fire was reported inside the Jim's Steaks shop in the Queens Village neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The blaze has reached two alarms, and as of 11 am, it doesn't appear to be under control.

"This incident at 4th & South is now at two alarms, meaning about 100 PFD members are responding -- firefighters, medics, chiefs, and support personnel," the city's fire department tweeted.

The smoke has been seen billowing into the sky for miles. Smoke has been seen from every window floor via television coverage of this morning's blaze. NBC10 is reporting that firefighters knocked down the windows as they fight the serious fire.

Additional units are arriving on the scene as of 11:10 am, the city announced.

"Some additional arriving companies will enable firefighters with the original responding units to get rest & rehab due to the heat and long duration of the incident," the fire department tweeted just after 11 am.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details soon.