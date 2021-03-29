Animals okay after Ostrich Barn at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson catches fire

A fire at an Ostrich Barn at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson on Sunday morning sent fire fighters to the scene to help put out the flames and make sure everyone was okay.

Jackson Fire District No. 2 reported the structure fire at Six Flags Safari on Sunday in a statement and responded along with the Cassville Fire Company.

"When the first due engine arrived on scene, they reported the Ostrich Barn had been on fire but had self extinguished and they had three 450 lb propane cylinders next to the building were venting thru their relief valves and free burning." Jackson Fire District No. 2 said a ground monitor was then set up and was running until the propane was able to be completely burned off.

Six Flags Great Adventure Communications Spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald tells Townsquare Media News that propane is used to heat the barn, which is a 3-sided structure with one side completely open.

A few fire companies arrived on scene with water to help out out the flames and crews remained on scene for about three hours. The barn caught fire but everyone and everything is doing okay. "What’s most important is that no animals or team members were injured," Fitzgerald said. The Safari was able to open up by 12-noon on Sunday.

You can follow Vin Ebenau on Twitter and Instagram and email news tips to vin.ebenau@townsquaremedia.com.

