Firefighters Battle Early Morning Blaze at Historic Burlington, New Jersey Mansion
Firefighters responded to a report of a massive pre-dawn blaze at a historic mansion located in Burlington County.
6 ABC reports the blaze started early Monday morning around 3:45 AM at the McNeal Mansion located on Pearl Street in Burlington. Firefighters were working on containing four separate fires on the property including a carriage house and a warehouse.
The main building of the mansion suffered no damage due to the fire. Crews were still on the scene and the fire is under investigation.
The 10,000 square foot mansion originally built in 1890 has been empty since 1953. According to the website Insider, the property has been sold and changed hands multiple times.
The most recent purchase came in 2016 by the city of Burlington. Plans were underway to turn part of the mansion into a restaurant, but those plans fell by the wayside.
Part of the mansion was destroyed by another fire which happened in 2001. City officials have put out a warning not to tour the mansion due to safety reasons due to neglect and damage over the years.
sources: 6ABC.com insider.com
