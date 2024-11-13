Last night's fire at the Logan Inn in New Hope has been officially ruled accidental, New Hope Free Press is reporting.

The ruling came from Bucks County Fire Marshal, John Gundy.

What caused the fire has not been released yet (it takes time to do the investigation). But, it wasn't intentionally set, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out on Tuesday evening (November 12), and 911 calls started coming in just after 6pm.

Flames reported from roof of Logan Inn

Those who called in the emergency reported flames coming from the roof of the historic inn, located at the intersection of West Ferry and South Main Streets.

At the time of the fire, The Logan Inn was still open and guests were having dinner in the restaurant and hanging out in the bar.

Everyone got out safely

Thankfully, all staff and customers safely got out of the building once alerted.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found the fire in a third-floor bathroom, with flames reaching up to the roof.

Firefighters from Bucks County and Hunterdon County worked together to contain the fire and kept it from spreading to other parts of the inn.

Unfortunately, the inn suffered a great deal of water damage.

At about 7pm, a New Hope-Eagle Fire Company officer declared the fire under control.

No injuries were reported

Thankfully, there were no injuries, despite the damage.

The Logan Inn is a beloved spot in New Hope.

I'm sure repairs will begin as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the inn just announced it's able to reopen tonight (November 13) as of 5pm.

The post thanked first responders and the community for its support and read, "We are thrilled to announce we will be open for regular service starting 5pm tonight, Wednesday, November 13."

