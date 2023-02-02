On your mark, get set, go. The first annual Lucky Leprechaun 5k Run and one mile walk through historic Bordentown City will be during St. Patrick's Day weekend, according to the race website.

The run/walk will be taking place on Saturday, March 18th from 8am - 12pm. The race will kick off at 9:30am with the walk starting 5 minutes later at 9:35am. The starting and finish line will be at Old Town Pub (135 Farnsworth Avenue)

The Downtown Bordentown Association is hosting this fun event so tell you friends and sign up now. It's going to be a lot of fun.

Pre-registration is open now until March 15th at 8pm. If you're signing up with a team, make sure you add your other teammates' names. You can also register the morning of the race between 7:30am and 8:45am. The first 250 people to sign up will receive a race t-shirt.

It will be a chip timed race with instant results. It's a paved course through quaint Bordentown City. If you've never been you'll love it. It's so pretty with adorable shops, restaurants and more.

Awards will be giving out to the top 3 in each age group and overall winners starting at 11:45am.

Also when you pre-register, you'll get free entry to Old Town Pub's Saint Patrick's Party to keep those holiday weekend vibes going.

Obviously, there's a Saint Patrick's theme, so grab all the green you can. Think green shirts, tutus, beads, shamrock socks, body tattoos (I have cute shamrocks for my cheeks) and whatever else you can get your hands on.

For more information on this cool new event, click here.

