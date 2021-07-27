Five Below in Lawrence Shopping Center is Now OPEN

The new Five Below in the Lawrence Shopping Center is officially open. Get in there and support this new shop.

When I drove by yesterday I was excited to see people inside shopping, even though the temporary sign is still up (under the new permanent sign) that says, "Grand Opening July 30th, 2021." Wow. That's sooner than I thought it would be. This is the soft opening.

Of course I went in, with my new daughter, and it's great...everything's sparkly and new. I can always find fun things in there (and practical), especially around the holidays.

The discount grocery store, Lidl, just had it's Grand Opening a few weeks ago, where the Acme used to be. The locals are so happy to have a grocery store back in that spot. It's so much better than having to travel up Route 1 for last minutes needs. I've been a few times, and like it so far. It made my life so much easier over the weekend when I needed a dessert for a party we were going to. All the local bakeries were closed because it was later in the afternoon, so I headed to Lidl, and got the cutest brownies. Phew, crisis averted. LOL.

Starbucks and Aspen Dental are making progress across the parking lot from Lidl and the Five Below. Those two businesses will be sharing the old Wells Fargo Bank building. Their new signs just went up, as well as Starbucks' Drive Thru ordering equipment. Hopefully, they'll be open within the next few months. It still looks like they have a lot of indoor work still to do.

I love seeing that shopping center's rebirth. It's great to see cars and people there again.

