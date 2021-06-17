Five Guys Burger Chain May Open Newtown, PA Location

If burgers are your thing, you're going to love this news. The Five Guys burger chain is looking to possibly open a new location in Newtown, PA, according to The Patch.

The new restaurant would be in the Village at Newtown Shopping Center (on South Eagle Road), where the Saladworks used to be. Unfortunately, Saladworks closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, like so many other businesses. So sad.

If you've never been to a Five Guys, it's good. Everything is fresh. There are no freezers in any of their restaurants, just coolers. They offer fresh ground beef, fresh cut fries, and fresh toppings for you to make your own creative, unique burger. yum. They also only use peanut oil.

Speaking of peanuts, have you heard about the snacking peanuts at Five Guys? Besides how good the burgers are, this is another reason why I love going. You get free peanuts, still in the shells, while you wait for your food (they're in big barrels), and they encourage you to just throw the shells on the floor. Lol. It's part of the fun, and it distracts you from the wait time. Remember, everything is made fresh, so it may take a little longer. Call and order ahead if you're impatient, or go in and enjoy some peanuts. Lol.

Other area Five Guys locations are Langhorne, Doylestown, Ewing, Hamilton, Plainsboro, East Windsor, Cinnaminson, Cherry Hill, and Hillsborough.

The Village at Newtown has become quite the hot spot over the past few years, with so many additions like Nina's Waffles, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, Solstice Steakhouse, Factory Donuts, Bomba Tacos and Run, Ulta, and coming soon, next to Ulta, will be a Chopt Creative Salad Co. and The Halal Guys.

Five Guys' application for use had to be approved by the Newtown Township Planning Commission at a meeting this week.

As soon as I hear an update, I'll let you know.

