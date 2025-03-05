New Restaurant Moving Into Village at Newtown in Newtown, PA
Some changes are in the works at a popular shopping center in Newtown.
One of the restaurants has closed, and another restaurant has already signed a lease to take its place, according to the Patch.
The Halal Guys in Village at Newtown has closed permanently
The restaurant that closed is The Halal Guys in the Village at Newtown Shopping Center on South Eagle Road.
The Halal Guys is a Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant specializing in gyro, chicken, and falafel.
It was next to the popular pet store, Dogs & Cats Rule for two and a half years.
It opened back in August of 2022.
Some locals expressed their disappointment to see it go in community Facebook groups.
Before The Halal Guys, the Melt Shop was in that space.
But, don't worry, that space isn't going to sitting vacant for long. There's already another restaurant already waiting in the wings.
Love & Honey Fried Chicken coming soon to Village at Newtown
Love & Honey Fried Chicken has signed a new lease and can't wait to move in.
It's described as "elevated fast casual" in the article.
It's Philly-based and was voted the Best Fried Chicken Restaurant in Philadelphia in 2018.
Love & Honey Fried Chicken is known for its hand breaded fried chicken sandwiches
It's well-loved for its hand-breaded fried chicken sandwiches, chicken and waffles (my daughter's favorite), chicken tenders, wings, cornbread muffins, tater tots, and so much more.
They also have a popular pimento cheese dip and other house made dipping sauces.
It's mostly a takeout restaurant
There will be some indoor seating, but will mostly be a take-out restaurant.
READ MORE: Popular family-friendly restaurant chain with 31 locations in PA announces closures
There's no word yet on when Love & Honey Chicken plans to open its doors.
I know you're excited. I'll let you know as soon as I find out.
