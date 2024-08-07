If you're always saying you wish there were some new restaurants in the area, your wish is about to come true.

I just found out about another new restaurant coming to Newtown.

The Patch is reporting Flourish Café will be in the popular Village at Newtown shopping center on South Eagle Road.

Get our free mobile app

It will have an Eastern European style. It will be a restaurant and bakery serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

You may have heard the name before.

This will be Flourish Café's 2nd location. The original location isn't too far away. It's in the Village Shires shopping center on Buck Road in Northampton.

Google Google loading...

Flourish Café be where KO Modern Asian Cuisine once was.

I'm not sure if the menu will be exactly the same as the Northampton location, but I'm sure it will be similar.

I love the presentation.

Check out the cafe's Facebook page for more food pics.

The concept of Flourish Café is a cool one. "When a fabulous florist and an amazing baker join forces - a beautifully unique concept of a flower café was born."

Dine in a cozy setting surrounded by beautiful flowers...you can even take a bouquet home. What a cute idea.

Next door to the Flourish Café will be The Capital Grille, another new restaurant opening in Village at Newtown. It is scheduled to open in early September.

loading...

This will be the first Bucks County location for the well-known, upscale restaurant.

The Capital Grille will be taking over the spot once occupied by Pier One Imports.

READ MORE: Don't be fooled by a new parking meter scam in PA and NJ.

Read some glowing reviews of the Flourish Café and grab more information by clicking here.

LOOK: Best amusement parks in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in Pennsylvania using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker