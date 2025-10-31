Today is the last day for a popular seafood shop in Newtown.

Bobby Chez Gourmet To Go in Newtown is closing permanently

Bobby Chez Gourmet to Go, the Village at Newtown shopping center, is closing its doors for good as of October 31.

The announcement was made on its Facebook page on Monday (October 27).

Its last day in business is October 31

IThe post read in part, "To our valued customers, After serving our wonderful community for the past few years, we are very sad to announce that Bobby Chez Gourmet To Go will be closing its doors. Friday, October 31st will be our last day that we will be open. It's with a very heavy heart that we announce this but we wanted to thank all of our loyal customers for your continued support. We have made such amazing friends and memories over these last 2 1/2 yrs. We are filled with gratitude for every visit and every conversation shared and we truly loved every minute of it. Come and see us and get some of your favorites!"

Back in August I told you the news that Bobby Chez Famous Crabcakes in Delran, New Jersey had closed its doors for good as well.

There are two other Bobby Chez locations still open in South Jersey

There are two other South Jersey locations left to get your favorite Bobby Chez products: Collingswood and Sewell.

The business is named after Robert Sliwowski (Bobby), otherwise known as the "King of Crabcakes." Bobby and his mother ran a very popular and highly-rated French restaurant in Westmont, New Jersey for almost 20 years.

In 1997 the first Bobby Chez seafood shop opened. The goal was to provide restaurant quality meals accessible to everyone through takeout.

The brand was sold in 2023

Sliwowski sold the business and retired in December of 2023. The new owner, Dominick Leonetti III, has promised to continue the beloved brand.