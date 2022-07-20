One of the many things New Jersey is famous for are our bright, juicy heirloom tomatoes and sweet corn - so why not celebrate these delicious Jersey crops with a festival!

The Flemington Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival is returning for its 5th year on August 13! The festival will take place on Stangl Road, Flemington NJ from noon - 8pm.

Come not just for the celebration of Jersey fresh corn and tomatoes, but also for live music, vegetable stands local food vendors, and of course, local craft beer!

According to NJ.com, local Flemington restaurants will be serving up delicious dishes that showcase the fresh corn and tomatoes. You'll find fun and creative dishes like roasted corn, wood-fired pizza, Mexican street corn, empanadas, tomato salads, fresh salsa, and much more! All fresh!

So after you buy some of your own corn and tomatoes at the vegetable stands, maybe you'll have some new ideas for how to prepare them for your own dinner table at home!

And of course there's the beer from 10 local craft brewers! There will also be other refreshments to wash down the fabulous food, like kombucha, lemonade, limeade, and smoothies.

Event organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets or picnic chairs to find a shady spot to sit and enjoy the food and festivities.

So bring your family and friends and come hungry! Entry to the event is FREE and open to the public.

For more event details and vendor information HERE.

