Inflation has claimed another locally owned-and-operated business.

Platform One & CTO Catering, located at 41 Rte. 12, Flemington NJ has announced that it will permanently shutter its doors effective 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct 14. They posted the unfortunate news on their Facebook page a few days ago:

The post cites increased food prices, labor shortages, utilities, gas, and improper handling of government funds, as the reason for their permanent closure. Despite their best efforts, it all proved to be insurmountable.

And it really is a shame, because their food was high quality. They serve modern, gourmet American cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Their tomato and spinach soup even won the 2016 Hunterdon County Soup Cook-Off! Look how beautiful their food is!

Their menu also features various salads, pastas, burgers & sandwiches.

The restaurant is owned by chef Brendan Stokes, who earned his culinary degree is Yorkshire, England, and has worked at some of the busiest restaurants around London, according to the restaurant website.

One thing's for sure is that everyone who's visited this place is sorry to see it go:

"Very sorry to hear this news. Your wing zings will forever be my favorite," one Facebook user replied in the comments section of the post.

"I am so sorry to hear this. I can’t imagine what the restaurant has gone through in these past few years. Platform One had delicious food and a beautiful ambiance," said another.

"So sorry to hear this. You guys were always our #1 to call for all our catering needs," said another loyal customer.

So if Platform One is one of your favorite spots for breakfast lunch or dinner too, make your reservations to get a late bite before they close in mid-October!

