Oh boy, if you've never been to Fogo de Chao now's your chance.

Fogo De Chao just opened in Bridgewater Commons Mall

The Brazilian steakhouse just opened in Bridgewater Commons, according to My Central Jersey.

Opening day was Wednesday, June 24. It's only the third New Jersey location.

If you're familiar with the Bridgewater Commons area, it's near The Cheesecake Factory and Uncle Julio's.

Google Google loading...

You can get to it through the mall or there's an outside entrance as well.

Outdoor dining is available

Now that the weather is nicer, there's an outdoor patio too.

Dining at Fogo de Chao is a unique experience. You're served meat...and lots of it.

grilling steaks on flaming grill and shot with selective focus rez-art loading...

At the new Bridgewater location, you'll get to watch chefs hand-preparing and grilling a vast selection of meat.

Are you ready for the list of all the meat?

Here's what I found on the new Bridgewater location menu:

Filet Mignon (tenderloin)

Bone-in-Beef Ancho (Bone-in ribeye)

Fraldinha (Bottom Sirloin)

Lombo (pork)

Grilled pork Somsak Sudthangtum loading...

Pichana (prime part of top sirloin)

Medalhoes with Bacon (bacon-wrapped chicken and steak)

Cordeiro (lamb Pichana, chops)

Torresmo (Pork Belly)

Costela (Beef Ribs)

Alcatra (Top Sirloin)

Linguica (Spicy Pork Sausage)

Bisteca De Porco (Double Bone-in Pork Chop)

Frango (chicken)

Whoa...that's quite a list.

My advice...save your appetite. You can try as many as you'd like.

Chefs will hand carve meat at your table

The chefs will come right to your table and carve it for you.

I've been to the Philadelphia location and was full for days after.

It was the best meat I've ever had.

I can't wait to dine at the new Bridgewater location.

It's fun with a group...bring your friends.

For more information and to check out the menu, click here.

Fogo De Chao has 2 other NJ locations

The two other Fogo de Chao locations in New Jersey are in the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne and the Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus.

