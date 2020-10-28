Food Drive Hosted At McCaffrey’s In Newtown This Weekend

During these tough times with this pandemic, many families and are in need of a helping hand and this weekend volunteers will be collecting food donations from customers at the McCaffrey's Market. According to Bucks Local News, all the food collected will be benefiting the Wrightstown Food Cupboard at Penns Park United Methodist Church.

We learned from Bucks Local News that the food drive will be happening this weekend on Halloween day from 9 am to 3 pm. To those customers entering McCaffrey's Market and are willing to donate to the food drive they will be handed a "wish list" with the items that can be donated.

The McCaffrey's Market where the food drive will be located at 2890 S Eagle Rd, Newtown, PA 18940 in the Village At Newtown Shopping Center. It was stated on the Bucks Local News website that volunteers taking the donations will be located at both entrances of McCaffrey's Market when shoppers enter or exit the market.

Bucks Local News mentioned that this event was all put together by the Newtown Rotary Club and the Exchange Club of Newtown. We learned that the food collected by the volunteers of Newtown Rotary and the Exchange Club will benefit the "Council Rock School District, including Upper Makefield, Wrightstown, Newtown Township, Newtown Borough and Northampton Township." The great thing to know is that this will not only benefit those areas. Bucks Local News stated that people from outside of those areas can also take advantage of the food collected.