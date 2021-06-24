Food Truck Fair & Fireworks at Laurita Winery This Weekend

The Food Trucks are back at Laurita Winery this weekend (June 26 - 27th), and everyone's invited. Tell your friends.

While searching around for something fun to do this weekend, I came across Laurita's Welcome Back Food Truck Fair on their website, and it sounds like so much fun.

Bring your appetite because there's going to be TEN food trucks. You & your friends can do your own food truck crawl. Oh, and by the way, if you have any 2020 Food Truck passes, they'll be accepted.

Here's a list of the food trucks that will be there:

*RED Pizza Truck

*The Snack Shack

*Five Sisters

*Shore Good Eats n Treats

*Tacoholics

*House of Cupcakes

*Beach Shack

*Little Sicilian

*Cold Stone

*Buzzettas

There will also be vineyard tours, live music (click here for the bands performing), entertainment for the kids (Macaroni Anne Cheeze the clown will be doing arm painting from 1pm - 5pm both days), fire pits, and, of course, WINE. Lol.

Make sure you stick around for the Fireworks (Saturday night only). If you want to sit, relax, and enjoy on the lawn, don't forget to bring along chairs or a blanket.

I told you it sounded like fun. What are you waiting for? Reserve your spot right now by clicking here. It's only $12 admission for all those 21 and over, FREE admission for 20 and under.

The hours are Saturday (June 26th), 11am - 9pm and Sunday (June 27th), 11am - 7pm. You can show up at anytime.

For more information, click here.

Now that the world has opened back up, I'm dying to do fun things, and this sounds great. Don't miss it.

Laurita Winery is located at 85 Archertown Road, New Egypt, NJ.

