Renew Your Vows This Valentine’s Day At This NJ Winery

This may be something super romantic for you to do this Valentine’s season! Laurita Winery has so many awesome events that go on throughout the year but this one is much different than the rest.

They’re always posting online about the different events they’re hosting and did you know you could renew your vows at the winery?

You can say ‘I Do’, again! I feel like this is one of the most romantic things you can do this time of year if you’re married. This looks to be a group thing that you can register for on Laurita Winery’s website right now.

You’ll be able to bring all the friends and family you‘d like to come to watch and take all the photos your heart desire.

If you’re looking to register to renew your vows this Valentine’s season, you can register online now on Laurita’s website. There will be a wedding officiant at the winery who will be ready to renew your vows on the spot. Couples should arrive at 12 pm to check in and also get some food and wine before the ceremony starts!

The ceremony will behind at 1 pm. Pre-registration is available online now, but if you’re interested in this register fast because time is running out! All couples participating have to register online by February 11. What are you waiting for? It’s the season of love!

