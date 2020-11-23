For The First Time EVER: Six Flags’ Holiday Drive-Thru Takes You Through the Park

Six Flags Great Adventure’s Holiday in the Park just got even more awesome! The park announced on Monday that their Holiday In the Park will now feature a drive-thru experience.

This isn’t a parking lot drive-thru experience. No, for the first time in history… you will literally be driving through the theme park to see the holiday displays on weeknights this holiday season.

How awesome is that?

“We are proud to debut another way for our guests to safely celebrate the holidays with this unprecedented, magical event,” Six Flags Great Adventure President John Winkler said in a statement.



With more than a million dazzling lights, holiday favorite sounds and more the event will run Monday through Thursday evenings (November 30 through December 17). It’s one of the largest holiday drive-thru events in the Northeast.

"The popularity of our Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure showed us that families are craving ways to create special memories together that are safe and socially distant, and we are honored to welcome them into our theme park winter wonderland," Winkler says. "Plus, theme park enthusiasts won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to drive through the park,” he added.

The event includes:

There will 12 immersive completely different areas throughout the park, which will be filled with colorful twinkling lights.

Appearances from holiday guests including Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their helpful elves. Holiday Heroes: Patriotic colors and projected stars signify the start of Holiday Heroes, a section home to some of the most iconic, hero-themed thrill rides.

A Main Street Christmas: Located in the heart of the park, this Main Street reminiscent of a colonial Christmas is home to a spectacular, five-story, LED tree and gently-falling snow;

Deck the Halls: The journey draws to a close in the Boardwalk section as guests pass iconic roller coasters, larger-than-life illuminated presents, and twinkling, oversized tree trimmings.

And more.

The Holiday In The Park Drive-Thru Experience will debut on November 30 and run weeknights (Monday through Thursday evenings) through December 17. Reservations are required at sixflags.com/reserve. Reservations open at Noon on Wednesday (November 25).

Tickets for this first-ever event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be sold per person for each night. Admission is free with active Memberships and Season Passes, and reservations are required. Ticket sales will not be available at the gate. The event and its live entertainment are weather permitting.

Visit their website for more information.

For the full Holiday in the Park experience, including world-class thrill rides, festive treats, holiday shopping, fire pits, live entertainment, and more, guests are encouraged to plan their visit weekends and select days through Jan. 3, 2020.