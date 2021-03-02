Former Eagles Player to Host ‘The Bachelor: After the Final Rose’ in Place of Chris Harrison

Former Philadelphia Eagles’ linebacker Emmanuel Acho will be joining the Bachelor franchise and will host this year’s After The Final Rose special. This is the first time in all 41 seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette that Chris Harrison will not be hosting.

Harrison recently stepped down for an unknown amount of time due to intense criticisms and controversy after he defended a contestant’s racist behavior during an interview with former Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay. The Philly Voice reports that Acho, after playing two seasons with the Eagles, retired from the NFL in 2016 and began working as an analyst for ESPN and FOX Sports where he gained experience with Live television. This most likely played a large role in deciding on who would replace Harrison as host.

Acho is also known for his YouTube series called “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”. This series, and a book he has written under the same name, features unreserved and unapologetic conversations about race. Given the circumstances surrounding Rachael Kirkconnell, there is no one better to tackle the uncomfortable conversation that needs to be addressed during this episode.

Acho will moderate a conversation with Matt James, this season’s bachelor, during his time on After the Final Rose, Philly Voice says. In this special, he will also be talking to the three finalists of this season, Bri, Rachael, and Michelle. In a tweet announcing his new gig, Acho said “empathy is needed and change is coming” suggesting that he will be addressing some of the recent scandals that have come to light regarding finalist Rachael Kirkconnell.

Acho will host the special that is set to air at 10 pm, directly after the finale of The Bachelor on March 15th.