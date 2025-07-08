Have you heard of a steakburger before?

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is now open in North Brunswick

They're kind of a big deal at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, which is now open in North Brunswick. Opening day is Tuesday, July 8.

The new fast-casual restaurant on Route 1 (in front of Regal Cinemas) is the very first Middlesex County, New Jersey location of the chain, which has 550 restaurants across the country.

It's only the 5th location in NJ

This is only the 5th location in New Jersey, with the other Central Jersey restaurant in Linden. There are 3 South Jersey locations in Toms River, Burlington, and Cinnaminson.

There are a variety of steakburgers

The menu features a variety of unique steakburgers: BBQ Brisket, Prime Rib, Grilled Cheese, Jalapeño Pepper Jack, and more. They're definitely a step above a regular old fast food burger.

There's also chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, hot dogs, veggie burgers, "savory sides", sauces to dip your burgers, tenders, fries and more.

Plus, as the name states, there is Frozen Custard in a bunch of different creations like the Peanut Butter Bonanza and the Chocolate Brownie Delight.

The restaurant has a retro vibe. You'll feel like you've stepped back in time.

It's on Route 1 in front of Regal Cinemas

Give it a try. You can find the newest Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers at 2418 Route 1 in North Brunswick, NJ, near Regal Cinemas.

The hours are 10:30 AM - 10 PM Sunday - Thursday and 10:30 AM - 11 PM Friday and Saturday.

