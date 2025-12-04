A Mediterranean restaurant chain, brand new to New Jersey, is opening its very first Garden State location soon, according to ROI NJ.

Shawarma chain opening its first NJ location

The Shawarma chain has become very popular recently and is expanding quickly across North America. It's described on Instagram as your "Go-to Shawarma Spot."

Osmow's via Facebook

Osmow's will be in North Brunswick

Osmow's originated in Canada. Its first Garden State restaurant will be in Central Jersey. It's located at 569 Milltown Road in North Brunswick.

The town was chosen because of its diverse community and top notch food scene.

The grand opening is December 11

Get ready, the grand opening celebration will be on Thursday, December 11.

In honor of the grand opening, Osmow's will be giving away it's signature dish, Chicken on the Rox, for free to the first 200 customers that day.

Osmow's via Facebook

There will also be other free food samples, cake, music, and more.

Ben Osmow, Chief Operating Officer and head of franchise operations for Osmow's said in a statement, “Osmow’s is growing rapidly across North America, and our entry into New Jersey is an important part of that expansion. We’re proud to partner with franchisees like Shaheen Group Inc., who share our passion for quality, community and exceptional food. Together, we’re bringing Osmow’s fresh, bold Mediterranean flavors to even more people, one city at a time.”

The menu includes signature creations, salads, appetizers, and wraps. You can also build your own Oz Box or grab a Wrap Box. There are daily specials too.

Make sure to join the loyalty program (The Cravin' Club) and you'll get exclusive monthly offers.

Check out the website by clicking here.

Welcome to New Jersey, Osmow's.

