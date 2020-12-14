Free COVID-19 Testing at Thomas Edison State University

According to a Facebook Post by Peterson’s Breaking News of Trenton, there will be free COVID-19 testing administered at Thomas Edison State University in Trenton on December 17th and 18th from 10am- 5pm. Appointments will be taken and walk-ins as well to get tested for COVID-19. You do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms in order to get tested, and you will receive your test results within 3 business days.

To register with LHI to get tested for COVID-19 atThomas Edison State University in Trenton click here or give a call to 877-207-7571. For more general info about this testing and what you need to bring with you in order to get tested, check out this Facebook post.

It makes me so angry that coronavirus cases keep going up and up and more and more people are dying each day. I hate when people don't do what they're told and then ruin things for the rest of the people in this world who are following CDC guidelines when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. It's like being back in school when your teacher tells you that if your class can be quiet for five whole minutes, she'll buy everyone pizza, and then there's one or two kids that can't keep their mouthes shut. They ruin it for everyone. People are not social distancing, they're not wearing masks and they're engaging in activities that are extremely risky which is why cases are going up and up. People need to stop acting stupid and wash their hands, wear their masks, social distance and quarantine when they're supposed to. Oh and get tested! There are plenty of pop up sites everywhere. Let's get out of this pandemic.

Okay, rant over.