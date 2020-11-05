Free COVID-19 tests will be available to Mercer County residents, first responders, and healthcare workers tomorrow (Friday, November 6th) at the CURE Insurance Arena, according to Planet Princeton.

The free event will be from 10am - 2pm and held in the concourse of the arena. You'll need to go in Gate A, so, when you arrive, park in Lot 2, off of South Broad Street.

Here are the details: It will be a saliva test. You don't need to have a prescription. You will need to bring identification to prove you are a Mercer County resident or are employed in Mercer County as a first responder or healthcare worker. Residents must be 14 years old and older.

Organizers are asking that you bring a smartphone or tablet with you, if possible. There will be an online registration process. Don't worry if you run into a problem, there will be people on hand to help you help. Test kits to collect the saliva specimen will be available at the arena Friday, officials said.

I would suggest you show up right on time, because the testing will only be available for 250 people. Don't worry, the county is promising more "pop-up" testing sites, scattered throughout the county, soon.

If you can't make it tomorrow, or don't make the 250 cut off, Mercer County also has free at-home saliva tests available. You can request one by clicking here. If you need more information or have any questions, you can email HomeTesting@mercercounty.org.

CURE Insurance Arena, is located at 81 Hamilton Avenue in Trenton.