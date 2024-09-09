Just announced!

Oh, you're going to love this.

CURE Insurance Arena has just revealed in a press release that comedian/ventriloquist, Jeff Dunham, will be returning to Trenton before the year is over.

The post reads, "Get ready for a night of unforgettable comedy as Jeff Dunham brings his iconic characters to the CURE Insurance Arena on December 11th. Know for his unparalleled ability to blend sharp humors with ventriloquism, Dunham has become a global sensation, captivating audiences with his hilarious and outrageous cast of icons like Walter and Peanut."

Make sure to tell your friends and save the date.

I'm sure it will be another sellout.

Dunham's Trenton show is a part of his Artificial Intelligence comedy tour.

I've seen Jeff Dunham before. I went to a show with my husband and some friends years ago.

I can honestly say I've never seen my husband laugh so hard. Ok, maybe once or twice before, but that show made him just cry with laughter.

Tickets to Dunham's last show in Trenton was a Christmas gift for my husband and son. They both roared and came home and reported that it was hilarious.

Don't miss the fun.

Tickets for Jeff Dunham at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton on sale September 16

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 16 at 10am.

You can buy them on Ticketmaster.com or at the CURE Insurance Arena box office during its regular hours (11am - 4pm).

There will be a presale starting this Thursday, September 12.

The show starts at 7pm.

Doors will open at 5:30pm

CURE Insurance Arena is located at 81 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, New Jersey.

