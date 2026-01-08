This is exciting for Mercer County and beyond.

We're about to find out the name of the new pro hockey team in Trenton that will play its home games at the Cure Insurance Arena.

Professional ice hockey will be in Trenton again starting this fall

Hockey fans have been waiting for years for local games again, and the wait is almost over.

The team's name will be revealed on January 13

Tuesday (January 13) is the big day. There will be an official press conference to reveal the team name in the morning, with guest speakers, for invited guests and season membership holders.

READ MORE: Popular Bordentown gastropub announces new additions for 2026

The public was asked to submit name suggestions. Hmmm, I wonder what it is. Any guesses?

Get our free mobile app

The public is invited to the fan fest

Later in the day, you are invited to a big fan fest on the arena floor. Keep reading for more details.

Trenton ECHL Hockey via Facebook Trenton ECHL Hockey via Facebook loading...

Start time is 5:30 PM

It starts at 5:30 PM, so bring your family, friends, and hockey fans to join the fun.

READ MORE: NJ is now home to a massive indoor amusement park

You could be one of the first fans to get your hands on the new team's merch. Official Trenton hockey gear will be available to purchase.

Try your hand at a puck chuck. Make sure your phone is charged for taking pictures at the photo stations, and you can show off your moves in the Happy Hockey Dance Zone.

Go behind the scenes and see the locker room

You'll have the chance to go behind the scenes and check out the team locker room, and take a look at the premium seating options to catch all the action this season.

Don't miss it. It's going to be fun. Come on out to the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton at 5:30 PM on Tuesday (January 13).

The first puck drop for the new pro team is expected to be in October. There will be over 35 home games. The team will play at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.

For more information, click here.

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz