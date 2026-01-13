It's the news we've been waiting for. The new pro ice hockey team in Trenton finally has a name.

The new professional ice hockey team in Trenton has been named the Ironhawks

During a press conference this morning at the Cure Insurance Arena, the team's home ice, it was announced that the new pro ECHL ice hockey team will be the Trenton Ironhawks by the Team President, Bob Ohrablo. Ohrablo also revealed the team's new logo and team colors, which are blue, grey, and red.

Trenton Ironhawks

The name was an entry in a two-month "Name the Team" contest by two local fans, Jim Miller of Lawrenceville and Joel Perez of Bordentown. They both submitted Trenton Ironhawks. Their suggestion won each of them a season ticket membership for the upcoming 2026-2027 season. There were over 2,000 entries.

The Trenton Ironhawks represent the city's iron industry

Ohrablo told the crowd, including the 650 fans who have already secured season ticket memberships, "The hawk symbolizes strength and spirit, while the iron industry and its workers remain vital to Trenton’s economy through their grit and determination. By combining these elements into Ironhawks, we honor Trenton and reflect the team we are building, representing the city and the surrounding region, including Central NJ and Bucks County, PA.”

The Trenton Ironhawks season will kick off in October at the Cure Insurance Arena

The hockey season will kick off in October. The Mercer County Executive, Dan Benson, said the county is working hard to upgrade the arena to make going to a game a "top-notch experience."



There is an Ironhawks fan fest on January 13 at the Cure Insurance Arena

The public is invited to a fan fest tonight (Tuesday, January 13) at the Cure Insurance Arena starting at 5:30 PM. This will be your first opportunity to get your hands on the new team's merch and take a look inside the locker room. For more details, click here.

Go Ironhawks!

