Free Covid Tests in Mercer County Tuesdays in January

Free COVID-19 tests will be available to Mercer County residents, first responders, and healthcare workers today (Tuesday, January 12th) and the next two Tuesdays in January (January 19th and 26th) at the CURE Insurance Arena, according to Mercer County's official website.

Mercer County has teamed up with Vault Health Services for these free events that will take place from 10am - 2pm in the concourse of the arena. You'll need to go in Gate A, so, when you arrive, park in Lot 2, off of South Broad Street.

Here are the details: It will be a saliva test. You don't need to have a prescription. You will need to bring identification to prove you are a Mercer County resident or are employed in Mercer County as a first responder or healthcare worker. Residents must be 14 years old and older. You're asked to not eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum a half hour before arriving to take the test.

Organizers are asking that you bring a smartphone or tablet with you, if possible. There will be an online registration process. Don't worry if you run into a problem, there will be people on hand to help you help. Test kits to collect the saliva specimen will be available at the arena, officials said.

I would suggest you show up right on time, or even a little early, because there may be a line.

If you can't make it today, or the other dates, Mercer County also has free at-home saliva tests available. You can request one by clicking here. If you need more information or have any questions, you can email Hometesting@MercerCounty.org.