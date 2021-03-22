Free Donuts at Krispy Kreme for Vaccinated People

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Yahoo reports that participating Krispy Kreme doughnuts want to you to flash them in order to get a free donut. Get your mind out of the gutter! Krispy Kreme wants you to flash your COVID-19 Vaccine card. You just have to walk into any Krispy Kreme in the U.S. and show them your vaccine card and once you do that, you get a free glazed donut. This offer is good until the end of the year, so whenever you get your vaccine, go claim your free donut. The closest location is in Bensalem PA.

I couldn't be happier that there are so many people are ready and willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. I feel that the only way we are going to get out of this pandemic is vaccines and doing what the CDC says to do. I don't like people who don't believe science. I am not a scientist, so I listen to the people who are. I know this pandemic has put fear in a lot of people and also uncertainty about the future. I know many people that I'm friends with on social media and that do not even trust our government or anything they say. I blows me away honestly, I can't imagine thinking like that. The way I looked at it was long as I didn't turn into a zombie after getting my COVID shots, I was getting it. I want to be able to see my friends and extended family again. Enough is enough. Now I am very excited to get a free donut too.