Free Fresh Fruit and Veggies for Those in Need on Friday

There are so many people, right here in our area, struggling to put food on their table, and the number is still growing due to the coronavirus crisis. Thankfully, The United Way of Greater Mercer County is answering the call for help by handing out more free food this Friday (August 21st).

There will another Emergency Farm Market in the Cure Insurance Arena parking lot in Trenton, RAIN OR SHINE, according to Denise Daniels, Director of Outreach and Volunteer Services, United Way of Greater Mercer County. If you (or anyone you know) are temporarily having a hard time feeding your family during this challenging time, please don't hesitate...go and take advantage of this absolutely free service.

The United Way of Greater Mercer County has partnered with The Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, The American Dairy Association, and others to provide fresh fruit, vegetables, and dairy products to those in need. It will be held from Noon - 2pm (or while supplies last) in Parking Lot #2 of the Cure Insurance Arena. You don't need to register, and ID is not required, You just drive through, open your trunk, and the volunteers will put the donation box right in your car. You may also walk through and receive food, if you don't have a vehicle.

The organizers are asking that you please help keep everyone safe during the event. Please wear a face covering when going through the line. The volunteers handing out the food & dairy will be keeping a safe social distance, wearing face coverings, gloves, and will be regularly using hand sanitizer.

Please spread the word to anyone who needs this help, due to a job loss or other emergency situation right now, during this very difficult time.

The Cure Insurance Arena is located at 81 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton.