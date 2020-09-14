To celebrate "Back to School" time, Insomnia Cookies is offering all teachers and school staff free cookies through the end of September, according to Facebook.

Yeah, you heard me right. All teachers and school staff will receive one free 6-Pack of cookies, with any in-store purchase, for the rest of September. It's only mid-September, so you've got a good two weeks to go indulge. Yuummmm. Don't know where Insomnia Cookies is? It's close by....right in the The College of New Jersey's Campus Town in Ewing. They deliver in the area too, by the way...I've had them delivered once or twice, ok, maybe three times. Lol. There's nothing like warm chocolate chip cookies and a big glass of milk....pure heaven.

The post says all teachers or school staff members in grades Kindergarten all the way up through college, are welcome to take advantage of this delicious deal . What an awesome way to show these hard working women and men that they are loved and appreciated. They are all shaping our future every single day, and this year, it's more challenging than ever before, given the coronavirus pandemic. Many teachers are facing the challenge this school year of not even being in the same room as their students. Some are teaching from home,while having to take care of their own children, and others are teaching from their classrooms, while their students are at home, learning virtually. Not an easy task.

I have mad love for teachers and all school staff. My twin sister is a teacher and lots of friends. They deserve free cookies and much more.

Make sure to bring your school id with you to Insomnia Cookies to get your free 6-pack of cookies with an in-store purchase. The offer is good through September 30th.

Enjoy.