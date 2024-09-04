How would you like to catch an outdoor movie in beautiful Peddler's Village this fall?

Oh, and did I mention, it's free?

Yup.

Peddler's Village is hosting a free, outdoor movie night on Friday, September 13th, starting at 7:30 pm.

Save the date.

The movie of the night is the classic, Wizard of Oz.

The free movie night is their way of saying "thank you" for supporting the Village by bringing your family to enjoy the many events, experiences, and shops throughout the year.

That is so nice, isn't it?

It sounds like a lot of fun.

Bring a chair or a blanket a get ready for a comfy night under the stars, as you watch the movie.

Bring your family and friends.

I can picture it now....falling leaves, crisp air, scarecrows, and so much more fall fun.

Speaking of scarecrows, one of my favorite events at Peddler's Village, Scarecrows in the Village kicks off Monday, September 9th.

There are over 100 handmade scarecrows for you and your family to check out.

I'm always in awe of the creations.

On September 14th and 15th is the Scarecrow Festival with lots of family-friendly activities, like pumpkin painting, live music, scarecrow-making workshops, outdoor food, and drinks.

The 8th Annual OctoberFeast is coming up on October 12th and 13th.

There will be a beer garden, food trucks, live entertainment, and activities for the whole family.

Peddler's Village will be hosting two Halloween parties, you can trick-or-treat in the Village on October 27th, and the Apple Festival is in November.

For more details and information, click here.

Don't miss the chance to make memories with your family this fall at Peddler's Village.

