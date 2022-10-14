Have you ever had Bobby Chez's famous crabcakes?

If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania.

Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts.

Here's a little background:

Robert Sliwowski (Bobby) and his mother ran a popular, highly rated French restaurant, Chez Robert, in Westmont, NJ for almost 20 years.

Then, in 1997 the very first Bobby Chez Seafood Specialties store opened in Voorhees, NJ.

Their signature Jumbo Lump Crabcake has won all kinds of awards in several states and regions making it a very hot item. Now, about 30,000 are sold every week. Wow.

Bobby Chez already has several South Jersey locations. Currently, there are stores in Cherry Hill, Collingswood, Delran and Sewell.

It's said to be a very unique to-go concept.

The website says, "We feature a variety of gourmet prepared seafood specialties and side dishes made fresh everyday in our Cherry Hill commissary. Seafood is purchased fresh from the seafood market every morning and nothing sold is more than one day old. Each day the freshly prepared food is trucked out to each location. We sell our seafood partially cooked and give each customer reheating instructions to finish their meal to perfection at home."

You can take out or eat in all the stores. There are daily specials you'll want to check out.

There's also an online grocery store where you can now order and ship the famous crabcakes and other items. Plus,

Bobby Chez Famous Crabcakes will be located in the Village at Newtown, 2828 South Eagle Road, Newtown, PA.

