Free Throwback Concert Starring C+C Music Factory Happening in Burlington County, NJ
If you wanna relive some of your favorite early 90s songs live and in person, and for FREE, then you'll wanna make your way to Eastampton in Burlington County on August 6th.
It's called 'Distrofest', and the event is being presented by Who?Mag.
This is a free concert! Yep, no admission fee at all. 'Distrofest' is being headlined by 90s beat masters C+C Music Factory & Freedom Williams ('Gonna Make You Sweat'; 'Things That Make You Go Hmm').
Force MD's ('Tender Love') will also be appearing, along with a dozen other artists.
The whole day will be hosted by Gervase Peterson, of 'Survivor' fame.
The concert takes place Saturday, August 6th from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at historic Smithville Park, located at 803 Smithville Rd., Eastampton, NJ.
There's reportedly plenty of parking, and also room in the park if you want to bring your own chairs and tents.
More info on 'Distrofest' can be found here. And, remember to check out the 'Commercial Free 2K Cafe' with Heather DeLuca weekdays from noon-1p on SoJO, playing all your favorite throwbacks!