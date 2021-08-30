Free Wawa Coffee for Teachers and Admins in September

Hey teachers, school administrators, and school staff, Wawa is giving you FREE COFFEE throughout the entire month of September, according to Wawa's official website.

Yup, you heard me right. FREE COFFEE, every single day in September. Nice. I bet I know where you're going to be headed each morning before that first school bell rings. Start the day off right with some nice, hot coffee (Iced coffee not included).

This is Wawa's way to say, "Cheers to the Classroom" as everyone heads back to school...some for the first time in over a year due to the pandemic.

Tell your school friends...one FREE cup per day...any size Wawa hot coffee (up to 24 ounces), all September long. Besides Wawa's regular and decaf coffee, there's also French Vanilla, Hazelnut, and for a limited time, you can get your Pumpkin Spice coffee fix.

I'm sure there's a Wawa on your way to school. If not, find a new route. Lol. There are Wawa's all over Mercer County. The free coffee is worth it, isn't it?

WAWA said in a statement, "As students and teachers head back to school, Wawa is serving up the month of September to recognize the teachers, educators, administrators, and staff, who educate, guide, and inspire children across the regions where we operate."

I have many teacher and administrator friends, including my twin sister, and I know how hard they work every single day, especially in the last year and a half, navigating virtual school for the first time during the pandemic. They definitely deserve this free coffee.

Thank you Wawa for recognizing this great group of people.

Cheers to a new school year.

