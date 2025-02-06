Just when you thought Super Bowl Sunday couldn't get any better, Wawa has announced they're giving away free coffee on Sunday (February 9) in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles being in the Super Bowl.

Wawa, of course, is Philadelphia-based.

Wawa knows that we're all hype for our Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Get a free cup of coffee at Wawa on Super Bowl Sunday

Eagles fans are invited to get energized for the big game by grabbing a free cup of coffee at Wawa until kickoff (6:30pm).

The offer is for a free hot coffee of any size.

The offer is good for any Wawa in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, or Delaware

There are over 500 Wawa locations across the Philadelphia region, I'm sure there's one near you. This means every Wawa in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Yippee.

Wawa's Chief Customer Officer, Alex Costibile, said in a press release, "At Wawa, we've always had a special connection to our Philadelphia sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship. So, in honor of this year's football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size hot coffee until kickoff to customers across PA, NJ, and DE."

Costibile continued, "We talk about having Goose pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird here on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship. Go Birds."

Get free coffee until kickoff at 6:30pm

Don't forget, the free coffee is only until kickoff at 6:30pm, so don't forget to go before that.

Go Eagles. E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles.

