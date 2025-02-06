Super Bowl LIX is right around the corner and is set to go down on Sunday, February 9th, 2025.

We’ll all be able to watch the game live from the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, and kickoff iis at 6:30 p.m. ET.

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against our Philadelphia Eagles, and it will be a great game.

This matchup is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII from only two years ago, and Eagles fans, including myself, are hoping for a different outcome than last time.

Read More: How Much Will Super Bowl LIX Tickets Cost Eagles' Fans?

Fans across Pennsylvania are excited, gearing up to cheer on the Eagles for a victory.

Whether hosting a big party or just keeping it lowkey this year, game day isn’t complete without some delicious treats for all of your football-loving guests.

Fritz's Bakery in PA Is Selling Eagles-Themed Treats

If you’re hosting this Sunday, I promise your party won’t be complete without some treats from Fritz’s Bakery in Pennsylvania.

They have so many different Eagles-themed treats that are available in-store and for pre-order before the big game as well.

From their famous sticky buns with signature Eagles green cream cheese icing to football-shaped cookies and cakes, there’s truly something for everyone at this iconic bakery.

The treats themselves don’t only taste amazing, but they look amazing, too. Don’t miss out oon making your Super Bowl party extra special with these delicious treats while supporting a local business at the same time!

Fritz’s Bakery has locations in Bensalem and Langhorne, PA. You can find them online here.

10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Eagles Fans So many big celebs are rooting for the birds this season! Did any of them shock you? Gallery Credit: Gianna