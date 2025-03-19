Planning a trip, but don't want to spend a fortune?

Frontier Airlines announces new free bag promotion

Frontier Airlines just announced a new, free bag promotion that you should take advantage of.

I'm sure the timing of this announcement is no coincidence.

Southwest Airlines discontinued its free bag policy

As you may have heard, Southwest Airlines recently announced it's doing away with its free bag policy.

Wasting no time, Frontier Airlines, which flies out of Trenton-Mercer Airport and Philadelphia International Airport, announced its new free bag promotion and a few other traveler perks.

The press release was cute.

It didn't mince words saying how other airlines are raising fees, doing away with perks, making your vacations "feel like a one-sided relationship."

Then, it talked about the news like a familiar relationship by saying, "If your airline is treating you like an afterthought, maybe it's time to file for divorce. Frontier is here for the rebound - offering a fresh start with an unbeatable deal."

Here's the deal: When you book a non-stop flight from today (it started March 18) through August 18 you'll get the Economy Bundle for free, which includes a free carry-on bag, free seat selection, and free flight changes.

You have to book your trip by March 24

That's not all, right now, Frontier is also adding a free checked bag for flights leaving May 28 - August 18. Make sure to use the promo code FREEBAG. You have to make sure your trip is booked by March 24.

That's a great deal.

Free bags could become a permanent perk

Listen, right now the free bag perk is for a limited time, but Frontier says that if they see the love for it, and a lot of people take advantage of it, they may just make it permanent.

Wouldn't that be nice?

Frontier Airlines says it's ready to be your new love. For more details, click here.

