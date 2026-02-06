Your sweet tooth is going to love the newest business in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

Cookie Head's grand opening in Hamilton is February 14

Get ready to be wowed. Cookie Head has arrived on Sloan Avenue (next to Pizzeria Uno) and will be celebrating its grand opening with a big celebration on Saturday, February 14 at 11 AM. Save the date and bring your friends.

The first 300 people in line at the grand opening will get a free cookie

If you're one of the first 300 people in line on grand opening day, you'll get to enjoy one of their award-winning chocolate chip cookies for free. Let me tell you, they're phenomenal. A little crispy on the outside, soft and gooey on the inside. Perfect. I'd get there early if I were you, so you don't miss out. The first 50 people in line will also grab an exclusive Cookie Head tote bag.

The Cookie Head menu will have monthly rotating flavors

The Cookie Head menu will rotate monthly, with a few constants, like the award-winning chocolate chip cookie, made with 3 types of French chocolate and topped with Maldon sea salt, plus, the Classic Sugar Cookie. February's flavors include the amazing NY Cheesecake, Dubai Chocolate, Cookies & Kream, and Chocolate Peanut Butter.

There are a few "Beyond Cookies" choices, which will be switched up monthly too. This month, it's a S'mores Brownie and Banana Bread Muffin. Vanilla soft serve ice cream is always on tap, along with a second rotating flavor. Create a cookie/ice cream smash up with the cookie of your choice. Sounds good, doesn't it? Grab a Nitro Iced Coffee or Milkshake and sit and chill...there are indoor tables. You're going to love this place.

Hamilton is lucky. This is the very first Cookie Head brand shop. Blueprint Cookies will be transitioning to Cookie Head shops, including the one in Richboro (Bucks County, PA). I'll let you know when.

Franchisee, Dharmik Desai, who also own the Smoothie King on Quakerbridge Road (in the RWJ Fitness Center shopping center), is excited for the community to indulge in these one-of-a-kind cookies. You'll become a regular, fast.

If you just can't wait (I don't blame you), Cookie Head is open now, in soft opening mode. I stopped by to check it out, and let me tell you the cookies are incredible. They're big enough to share, but you'll probably want to keep them all for yourself.

Cookie Head is located at 199-1 Sloan Avenue in Hamilton Township (next to Pizzeria Uno).