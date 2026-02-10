It is only a drill. Let me repeat, it is only a drill. Remember that over the next few weeks, when you see flashing lights, Hamilton Township first responders, and emergency equipment at the old AMC 24 Hamilton movie theater on Sloan Avenue, or see social media posts asking if anyone knows what's going on.

Hamilton Township Mayor Jeff Martin has announced that township police officers and firefighters will be using the 42-acre abandoned site on Sloan Avenue as a training ground before its planned demolition and a new, state-of-the-art Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) facility is built.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia acquired AMC 24 Hamilton in July 2025

CHOP announced its acquisition of the site in July 2025 and has agreed to allow Hamilton Township first responders to temporarily train there, as it's a unique opportunity to stage complex simulations that are difficult to create at a standard training facility.

Mayor Jeff Martin, who is also the Director of Public Safety for Hamilton Township, says, “Public safety is our top priority, and providing our police officers and firefighters with realistic training environments is essential to their readiness. “We are grateful to CHOP for their continued partnership. Not only are they bringing world-class pediatric healthcare to our backyard, but by opening this site for our first responders before demolitions, they are actively helping us to keep our community safer.”

AMC 24 Hamilton closed permanently in November 2020

AMC 24 Hamilton has been vacant since November 2020.

Madeline Bell, CHOP CEO, is excited about the new project said, "New Jersey's children are central to our overall mission, and we're excited about bringing enhanced care, expanded services, and greater convenience to Central New Jersey families and the broader region. This acquisition reinforces our dedication to ensuring healthier futures for all children."

Hamilton Township officials will announce plans and a timeline for the redevelopment of the site as it becomes clear.

For more information, click here.

