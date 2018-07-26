Gamers Needed to Volunteer at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital

This is great. If you love to play video games, you can volunteer to play them with kids at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. A non-profit called Gamers Outreach started this awesome program to set up video games for kids in the hospital, play along with them, and do tech support for the "Go Karts," which is a portable, medical grade gaming kiosks that they give to hospitals all over the country. What a great way to spend your free time. So, if you're a gamer, volunteer today!