If you're looking to make a difference in your community, then the Toms River Fire Company No. 1 is looking for you.

They are currently taking applications for you to join their team as a volunteer firefighter.

Firefighters are some of the bravest people that I know. It is absolutely amazing that these brave men and women risk their very own lives by running into burning buildings to save complete strangers.

They also constantly put their lives in harms' way when we have hurricanes, massive blizzards, or anything else Mother Nature is going to throw at us.

What makes firefighters in Ocean County and around the state even more special is that they are volunteers! They put themselves at risk and they are not even getting paid. It blows my mind whenever I think of it.

Besides their bravery, volunteer firefighters (including Toms River) are extremely charitable. They are always getting involved in many community activities where they can lend their services. We are lucky to have them when we need them.

According to their Facebook, basic requirements are:

- 18 years of age

- Possess a high school diploma or G.E.D

- Have a valid NJ drivers license

- Reside within Toms River Township (some neighboring municipalities are permitted within our residency requirement)

- Good physical shape

Please feel free to contact them via Facebook or calling the station at (732) 349-0144