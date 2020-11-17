Get Yourself a Colored Christmas Tree at This NJ Farm

Something good is finally coming from 2020. The ever so popular colored Christmas trees are back once again for the holiday season.

That's right!!! Colored Christmas trees are an actual thing from Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm in Belvidere, NJ can make your tree the talk of your neighborhood this Christmas. I think this one of the coolest things to see around the holidays.

The colored trees are available in pink, white, light blue, dark blue, purple, black, red, and turquoise. You can even get bi-colored, and tri-colored trees this year.

The colored Christmas trees will not be available until their official opening on Friday, November 27th, but they will be having their "soft" opening this weekend November 21st, and November 22nd where you can cut-your-own Douglas Fir and Blue Spruce, as well as fresh-cut Fraser Fir and Canaan Fir trees

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state-mandated capacity limits, Wycoff's Christmas Tree Farms have suspended tailgating for the 2020 season, and this year dogs are not permitted on the farm due to an increase in complaints from customers.